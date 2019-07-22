Uhuru is killing dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet,not fighting corruption – Senator Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has again accused The Director of Public Prosecution of deliberately killing the Dam Projects to satisfy the vested short term political interests.

Speaking after meeting with his clients who is among the 28 implicated in the in the Sh21 billion Kimwarer and Arror scandal, Murkomen has stated that DPP and DCI have no enough evidence to warrant prosecution but are serving the interests of some politicians which in the long run sabotage the project meant for the people Elgeyo Marakwet.

The outspoken senator has further accused The Investigative agencies of lying to Kenya that they are fighting corruption, but in the real sense the agencies are just playing Public Relations (PR) stunts.

Furthermore Murkomen has condemned DPP shift act of arresting suspects but slowing down on pressing charges. Murkomen has said that he was expecting his client to be presented to court Monday afternoon, but Officers at the DCI Head Quarters postponed till Tuesday.

Those mentioned are accused of offences, including conspiracy to defraud and the abuse of office.

They are also accused of failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement.