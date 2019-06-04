Uhuru ignored and marginalized us since the handshake

Leaders from the Rift Valley and Central Kenya claim the regions have been marginalised as a result of the peace deal between the Head of State and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The two regions voted overwhelmingly for President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Speaking to the media, some Rift Valley leaders accused President Kenyatta of ignoring the region after the famous handshake with Mr Odinga in March last year.

They said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was tasked by the Head of State to oversee implementation of government projects across the country, has never visited the region.

The CS has also failed to meet them despite doing so with leaders from opposition strongholds.