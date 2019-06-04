Uhuru ignored and marginalized us since the handshake

Leaders from the Rift Valley and Central Kenya claim the regions have been marginalised as a result of the peace deal between the Head of State and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.
The two regions voted overwhelmingly for President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 elections.
Speaking to the media, some Rift Valley leaders accused President Kenyatta of ignoring the region after the famous handshake with Mr Odinga in March last year.
They said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was tasked by the Head of State to oversee implementation of government projects across the country, has never visited the region.
The CS has also failed to meet them despite doing so with leaders from opposition strongholds.
Comments
Anonymous says
Finally, the bad apples have decided that enough is enough they can not stand the good apples any more …Wsr is cornnered, the paper trail leads to Sugoi where bullion of stashed cash lies down in them bunkers volt, This is a big blow to organized crime,UK has cracked his whip hard on them rebel representatives,kieleweke have had the last laugh as tanga tanga have to start by collecting the pieces or is it collecting the pieces after their disastrous start towards 2022 ,the prize is not for the taking . State capture has been injured badly, money laundering churches have been put out of business, wash wash is over and done with, evil is defeated…
Xaviour says
What is marginalization?
They should be saying that the DP William Ruto is seeing less and less of the president
Anonymous says
U are not ignored it’s that’s watu wamechoka na nyiniyi how does someone loot 21billion meant for a dam then goes on record that only seven billion was lost that dam could’ve helped the pole of kamwerer for irrigation electricity fishing and water for consumption but someone choose to put his belly 1st ok how many more has dkt luto
Mr kamwerer nowonder u were denied visa to u.s shines ukitanga tanga kiambu ukitetea waititu mwizi mwenzako
Anonymous says
Bad leaders can now show their true colors, while handshake and kieleweke have been vindicated. Evidence has it most of our leaders are worthless scoundrels up to no good…Rv elected stupid foolish representatives..
Anonymous says
There is an acute shortage of good leaders in RV or the RV guys elected very stupid idiots and fools like bulls, mafalla 2 Sana…
Anonymous says
I am not from rift valley but I feel that the handshake did not serve its purpose. If its aim was to unify the country, then it is hypocritical that it led to exclusion of some parts of the country. Rift valley and to some extent central were adversely affected. That is why all jubilee voters are behind Ruto. We must stop hypocrisy
Anonymous says
Stone age creatures on the offensive, apparently after self-inflicted isolation, Now baba is on overseas trip plus UK is in Canada but looto visa denied drinking mursik in sugoi woi woi weeping
Anonymous says
Behind ruto; is a very stupid dangerous statement to make, it’s like you mean these guys are gay…
Anonymous says
Kiambu ppl dont want thives now deni nonsense,looto is acrime n ora ora.