Uhuru hit hard by Miguna, looters exposed

By Miguna Miguna via fb

In Kenya, a hungry peasant, worker, student, or a homeless citizen who grabs a loaf of bread from anyone on the street to eat because he is hungry will either be stoned to death by the mob, executed by the police or sentenced to death by the courts. Hunger is a crime.

In Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, George Saitoti, Uhuru Muigai Njee, William Ruto and thousands of their ministers, PSs and other so-called leaders have been FETED for GRABBING public land and trillions of shillings belonging to the People.

Even Rwandese, Ugandans, Ethiopians, South Africans, Zimbabweans, French, Russians, Americans – name them – have removed their criminal rulers for grabbing land, stealing public money, stealing elections and brutalizing their citizens. Kenyans should do the same.

Kenyans must stop attacking peasants, workers, students and homeless citizens who grab bread because they are hungry. We must start PUNISHING the rulers for grabbing public land and our wealth. We must stop rewarding them with public office. Reject BBI HandChieth.

When I expose Kamau Ngengi Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Muigai Njee, and William Ruto, don’t tell me that I should stop because you know the crimes they have committed against you and us for the past 55 years, or because you sympathize with them. Express your anger.

Don’t be a coward. Stop your impotence. Express your anger against those who have stolen all public parks, agricultural land, minerals, polluted our rivers, created homelessness, unemployment, poverty and brutality. Show that you are a human being like others throughout history.

Stop Uhuru Muigai Njee, Raila Odinga, William Ruto and other KANU Orphans from grabbing Uhuru Park and Nairobi National Park. Stop them from changing the Constitution so that they can continue with their ORGANIZED CRIMES for another 100 years.

Organize. Mobilize. Rise up!

#DespotsMustFall