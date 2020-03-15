Uhuru grounded in Statehouse due to Coronavirus outbreak, cancels trip to Italy

President Uhuru Kenyatta is grounded in Statehouse following the outbreak of COVID-19/Coronavirus in Kenya, a global epidemic that has caused major havoc in China, Italy, South Korea, Iran and USA.

Uhuru has since cancelled his ealier scheduled trip to Rome Italy where he was expected to meet the head of Catholic church Pope Francis in the Vatican. Uhuru is a proud Catholic, oh yes Catholics are allowed to drink and mogoka kidogo kidogo sio mbaya.

Uhuru had been expected to travel to the Vatican in Rome, Italy, from March 10 to 14 where it was expected he would have met with Pope Francis. An advance team was already in Rome, Italy, when the trip was called off after Italy decreed a total lockdown due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The advance team had already left the country on March 2 while another was scheduled to leave on March 6. The second advance team did not leave the country and the first one was ordered back after it became increasingly clear that the trip will not take place.

Pope Francis himself retreated from public engagements on February 27 in what Vatican termed “slight indisposition”.

He had been seen coughing and sneezing a day after he had hugged pilgrims who throng the Vatican grounds every day.

According to the World Health Organisation, Italy, as of March 14, had close to 20,000 confirmed cases and about 1,270 deaths.

Meanwhile about 45 persons who came in close contact with the Coronavirus patient in Nairobi are under close watch at a secluded location in Nairobi. The Ministry of Health caried a fumigation exercise at an apartment in Rongai where the patient who flew from USA was staying with her boyfriend. The patient also traveled on taxi and matatu between Rongai and Nairobi CBD. She was set to go out clubbing when she complained of Coronavirus symptoms and was immediately rushed to hospital.