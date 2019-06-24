Uhuru gifts St. John’s ambulance with 10 million to help its operations

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday applauded St John Ambulance Kenya volunteers for their exemplary work of charity that continues to save lives.

The President said the work of the organisation, which includes ambulance services, highway emergency response, first aid and safety training as well as maternal healthcare advocacy, has eased pain in many homes in Kenya.

He gave the organisation a personal donation of Ksh.10 million as a token of appreciation for the good work it is doing.

The President spoke when he addressed thousands of volunteers who gathered at State House, Nairobi, for the 91st Annual Inspection Parade of St John Ambulance.

President Kenyatta said the charity organization has played a major role in complementing government emergency services, especially in responding to road accidents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today applauded @StJohnKenya volunteers for their exemplary work of charity that continues to save lives. The President said the work of @StJohnKenya has eased pain in many homes in Kenya #StJohnParade2019 | @FirstLadyKenya @StJohnKenya @MOH_Kenya pic.twitter.com/3a7dOkcL4G — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 23, 2019

He said the organisation’s role in road accident response was crucial because such accidents account for 88.4 deaths per 100,000 people while road accident injury fatalities are at a rate of 20.9 per 100,000 people.

President Kenyatta said @MOH_Kenya will formulate a new framework to work closely with @StJohnKenya in implementing policies, adding that the government will support the organisation in the construction of a new headquarters and a trauma center #StJohnParade2019 | @FirstLadyKenya pic.twitter.com/xfjJNnrrMK — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 23, 2019

He said the government has rolled out a number of interventions that focus on addressing the effects of road accidents as well as other emergency disasters, particularly in terms of direct impacts on human health and safety.

St John Ambulance Kenya has 17 fully equipped rescue centres, each with 25 personnel, enabling it to provide emergency services to an average of 25,000 victims of road accidents annually.

President Kenyatta said @MOH_Kenya will formulate a new framework to work closely with @StJohnKenya in implementing policies, adding that the government will support the organisation in the construction of a new headquarters and a trauma center #StJohnParade2019 | @FirstLadyKenya pic.twitter.com/xfjJNnrrMK — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 23, 2019

President Kenyatta said the organisation has inculcated in the hearts of the youth the value of volunteerism, service to others and helped elicit a higher sense of civic duty.

The organisation currently has 26,000 volunteers and is targeting to increase its membership to 50,000 by next year.

The Head of State said the Ministry of Health will formulate a new framework to work closely with St John Ambulance Kenya in implementing policies.

Speaking when he addressed thousands of volunteers at State House for the Annual St John Inspection Parade, President Kenyatta noted that the charity organization has played a major role in complementing government emergency services, especially in responding to road accidents. pic.twitter.com/8TXdTMMGmR — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 23, 2019

He said the government will support the organisation in the construction of a new headquarters and a trauma center. He also called on corporates and all Kenyans to support the organisation.

President Kenyatta, who serves as the patron of St John Ambulance Kenya, presented letters of appointment to new officials of the organisation. They included the incoming Prior, Paul Ndungu, and Deputy Prior Lazarus Kimanga.

The outgoing St John Ambulance Prior, Hon. Maj. (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, said the hosting of the parade at State House was a big motivation for volunteers.