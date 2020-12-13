Kenya Today

Uhuru forged 5.2million BBI signatures just like he rigged Raila in 2017- Hon Mwangi Kabando wa Kabando

Hon Kabando wa Kabando has disclosed that the State may have used illegal means to obtain the 5.2million signatures for BBI referendum. The Former Mukweini MP is accusing Uhuru regime of using the old KANU tactics and also big tech to mine private information… check out his tweet..

