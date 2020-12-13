Uhuru forged 5.2million BBI signatures just like he rigged Raila in 2017- Hon Mwangi Kabando wa Kabando

Hon Kabando wa Kabando has disclosed that the State may have used illegal means to obtain the 5.2million signatures for BBI referendum. The Former Mukweini MP is accusing Uhuru regime of using the old KANU tactics and also big tech to mine private information… check out his tweet..

FACT: 70+% BBI signatures mined thro deception, coercion, blackmail. Exit Cambridge Analytica & OT Morpho servers; usher crude KANU tactic: ruin economy, create desperation then misuse vulnerable people ‘Kazi Mtaani’, PLWDs & elders’ Cash Tranfers lists. #LindaKatiba #RejectBBI — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) December 12, 2020

Mheshimiwa, are you admitting that your brother Uhuru and Ruto robbed Raila Odinga victory through OT Morpho and Cambridge Analytica? Of course Maraga affirmed so in 2017. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) December 12, 2020