Uhuru fails to show up at Ruto-Mariga certificate award ceremony

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, September 9, reportedly snubbed a party organised by his deputy, William Ruto, to christen McDonald Mariga as Jubilee’s candidate in the Kibra polls.

The decision by Jubilee to field a candidate in the Kibra parliamentary by-election continues to generate heat in the party after it emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not keen on the campaigns in order to guard the peace deal.

Multiple sources within Jubilee Party pointed an accusing finger at Deputy President William Ruto over the push to field a candidate in the race “in a bid to scuttle the handshake (political pact) between the President and opposition leader Raila Odinga”.

The sources revealed that the DP had reached out to the President to preside over the official issuance of the party certificate to its candidate — footballer McDonald Mariga — at Jubilee headquarters in Pangani on Monday in vain, before presenting his nomination papers to the electoral agency today.

Dr Ruto was then expected at the party headquarters to present the certificate himself but, by the time of going to press, he hadn’t turned up.