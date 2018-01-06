How Uhuru Duped CS Kiunjuri and Wamalwa To Abandon Race For Governorship To Campaign For Him, Now Left CRYING

Hand Mwangi Kiunjuri followed his heart and quit cabinet to run for Laikipia governor race he could have easily won and will most likely be one of the powerful governors BUT then he was duped by Uhuru Kenyatta who sought to use him to campaign for a losing Jubilee that had been cornered by Raila’s NASA.
At the height of voter registration campaign in the run up to the last elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a stopover at Nanyuki town on January 21 last year. It was then apparent that Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri was set to quit and make another go for the Laikipia gubernatorial seat. Then out of the blues, Kenyatta made an unexpected call. He told cheering supporters that he wanted Mr Kiunjuri to drop his gubernatorial ambitions and help him to run the government, praising the CS as among the “fighters who protected the government.”
In December 2015 when it became apparent the Cabinet of technocrats needed some infusion of hot political blood to counter an opposition onslaught, he was the natural successor in Devolution Ministry to Anne Waiguru who resigned. Kiunjuri now faces an uncertain political future when he would have easily won his place in the table of 47 governors.
After Friday’s developments, Water CS Eugene Wamalwa is also facing a similar fate. The former minister in Kibaki regime and leader of New Ford Kenya was also prevailed upon by the president to drop his political ambitions in Trans Nzoia where he was a leading contender to oust Governor Patrick Khaemba.
It is obvious if Eugene had joined hands with Mose Wetangula he could be the Trans-Nzoia governor now, but he now needs to contend with the dillema after he missed out on Uhuru’s top 10 list.
Comments
Unga Robo says
History is always the best teacher.Uthamaki will use and dump u when time comes.Any idiot experimentinting with mt.folks should expect that.But the fake prezzo is done with them since he bribed them with a lot of money for campaigns but the fraudster was still beaten by opposition.we are waiting for some of them outside here to teach them a lesson.
mimi says
the 2017 biggest loser was that useless baboon from bondo . after being rejected by Kenyans and then losing election twice
Gee says
Was he rejected?? Didn’t Your Commander In Chief of Mungiki kill Chris Msando in order to hang onto Power because he has no tyranny of numbers like they claim. He can only bribe, give out red TShirts and Ferry the FOOLS to his functions for the cameras. Didn’t Kenyans speak on Jamhuru Day all the way from Mandera and all over the country?? Uhuru has never won any elections he is an Electrol Fraud that is why Msando’s wife is a widow. Take that to the bank.
Romufa says
For Eugene, he deserves that, visionless and tumbocrat, most useless lughya leader. For kuinjuri I agree with the writer, he was duped, honestly he didn’t deserve it.
Gee says
All these TUMBO LEADERS deserve what they get because they can not liberate Kenya for the goodness of every one. It’s good they are also rejects in their communities because they dont care a bout anyone but themselves. Selfish leaders should be dumped because they dont a want Development they want People in their communities to be beggers forever. DUMP TUMBO LEADERS
dmutai says
There’s no problem for President to make changes in his cabinet. None performing Cabinet Secretaries should go home. So, the issue of changes in the cabinet should not be politicized.
Open Boot Scratcher says
The real baboon or chimpazee in the name of MIMI open the servers if u doudt that ur drunkard was defeated.Come I take u to chebukati’s house to show u that the fraudster lost.
John matukho Onyango says
Eugine Wamalwa deserved? it he’s a useless leader from mulembe community
John matukho Onyango says
Lihya community were left out beceause wanachipekeza tu .Wakhungu out, Eugine out, Mamwamba not even mentioned anywhere
Anonymous says
serikali halali itaapishwa 30/1/2018.hawa mnaowaona ni walevi,wezi ,wauaji,wanyakuzi,waongo,wabakaji na bandia.
Kosgei says
Uhuru should tread carefully lest this 5yrs become unbearable for him. Where is William on this? he should be reminded that he is lethergic than Raila
Anonymous says
Kikuyustan