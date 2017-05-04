WHY Uhuru and DP Ruto KICKED OUT Hon Koigi Wa Wamwere From Jubilee House

Koigi was passing by a stinking house. Being a man who likes to clean things, he went and fetched his broom to clean the house.

He knocked on the door, upon which Uhuru and Ruto, the tenants of the house opened the door.

Once seated inside he told them that he was passing by and smelled corruption, inefficiency, tribalism, and failure. And he was there to clean it.

Furious, Uhuru and Ruto threw him out of the house. Now he has come to the landlord of the house, Raila Odinga, and told him the state of the affairs of the house.

The Landlord, Raila Amolo Odinga has assured Koigi that on 8/8/17 when the lease of the current house tenants expire, he will accompany NASA team to clean the house.

Welcome Koigi. We will clean that house together.

