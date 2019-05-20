Uhuru doesn’t need your protection against fake gold scandal- Ruto told off

Ruto coming out to “defend” Uhuru from imaginary crimes allegedly confessed by a foul-mouthed international armed notorious BANDIT is nothing but mastubatory ingratiation! What the DP is doing can only be compared to a lady who passes near men, then ask them to congratulate her for looking nice, upon which once told, she says “thank you”.

Alterboy Ruto expects to be told he “has done well to defend the president ” lol. What crime has Uhuru committed to warrant the unsolicited, uncalled for sensational defense? You know am tired of engaging naive minds with no exposure BECAUSE any conman always engages in career name-dropping like Wetangula was doing, to make the victim feel that the thief is well connected and can pull a few strings to get things working.

Anyway, I salute Raila for not responding to bandit Wetangula. If anything, we don’t negotiate with BANDITS of any flavor including those in the image and likeness of Wetangula. Baba is in DRC talking about THUON DONGRUOK!