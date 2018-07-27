REVEALED! Why Uhuru has Ditched State House Nairobi for Mombasa and Plans to Fire Ruto allied Ministers

Barely a month since he reshuffled his Cabinet, President Uhuru Kenyatta is poised to make more astounding and profound changes in his administration.

The same is said to be informed by his determination to ensure success of his Big Four agenda and the fight against corruption.

Sources close to the powers that be intimated that Uhuru has been operating from the Coast and is playing his cards close to his chest. Most of his decisions are handwritten to avoid any leaks.

“He is busy building bridges. After his second-term election, he has made a complete change in his operations. Very few close confidants are consulted before he makes major announcements. The first Cabinet was his own decision; it will not be surprising if he pulls a surprise among his circles,” said another leader.

The Standard revealed that at least four Cabinet secretaries could be shown the door, especially those whose ministries have been dogged by corruption, while others may be moved. The reshuffle and re-organisation could take place in a week’s time and include new parastatal appointments set for gazettement today (Friday).

There are indications the changes are linked to Uhuru’s Big Four agenda – manufacturing, housing, food security and universal healthcare – as well as his resolve to slay the corruption dragon.

One of the targeted CSs is said to have contemplated resigning recently when his ministry featured prominently in the news for all the wrong reasons. He was reportedly held back by his advisors and is now said to be one of those on the chopping block.

“The President might change his Cabinet anytime. He is determined to deliver on the pledges he made to Kenyans during his campaigns last year,” disclosed a close confidant of the President.

Heads are expected to roll at State House, where some changes are expected after the exit of spokesman Manoah Esipisu, who has been nominated to be the country’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom. The National Treasury and ministries of Interior, Agriculture, Roads and Infrastructure, Education, Energy, Petroleum and Mining, and Sports are among those that have been dogged by controversy lately. Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Adan Mohamed (formerly Trade and Industrialisation, and now East Africa Community), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Henry Rotich (Treasury) have appeared before parliamentary committees to defend their ministries over the sugar and maize scandals.

Mr Mohamed swapped places with EAC’s Peter Munya a fortnight ago following the fiasco surrounding a crackdown on contraband sugar and fertilizer.

On the Ruaraka land saga, CSs Amina Mohamed (Education) and Farida Karoney (Lands) have given testimonies that have turned the heat on Matiang’i and Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

Last week, while addressing a meeting that brought together all PSs, CEOs and chairpersons of boards of all parastatals, Uhuru warned that the war on graft would not be derailed. His message appeared to have been synchronised with one by Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was speaking at the same time but in a different forum about 300km from Nairobi.

Speaking in Nyansiongo town, Raila said the purge on graft was not targeting any community but individuals.

The changes emerge against abackdrop of a secret meeting yesterday between Uhuru and Raila at the coast. The agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear.

Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango however downplayed the secret meeting

“Raila has not been to Kilifi in the recent past and I don’t think Raila meeting the President is news anymore. The two leaders meet regularly and that is not out of the ordinary,” he said.