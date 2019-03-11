Uhuru’s dilemma on fight against corruption; Kenyatta empire, cunning DP, cartels etc

By Kenya O Gilbert

Uhuru’s biggest dilemma in the fight against mega corruption in his govt is the fact that, corruption and the Jubilee regime are Siamese twins…

The two are not only conjoined from the hip, all the way up to the head, but they also share vital organs like the brain, kidneys, lungs and the heart.

In this case, one of the two twins (corruption) is dangerously parasitic on the other (Jubilee).

However, separating the parasitic twin without killing the “good” one is a tall order.

This should have been done at birth, but those who could do so deliberately let the two grow together for six years!

In simple terms, people very close to the president have been and still are the biggest merchants of corruption.

He can’t punish them without punishing himself. He can’t effectively get rid of them without pulling his own regime down.

Corruption in Jubilee is an intricate web intertwined around Uhuru’s limbs, such that he can’t cut it off without chopping off his own hands and legs!

The corruption cartels around him are fully aware of his situation.

That’s why they have been daring him, in broad daylight, telling him to his face that if he has to make arrests, then he must begin with himself and his own kith and kin!

This can explain why Uhuru, a very powerful president – without any opposition in sight – has been reduced to just swearing and talking tough in public arenas.

Yet, not even one big fish has been jailed! Anybody who has eyes can see that Jomo’s son is securely held hostage by corruption cartels.

Funny thing is, he brought it upon himself. It happened when he domesticated a cute baby monster and made it his pet back in 2013.

Little did he know that, six years later, it would grow into this fierce red-eyed behemoth that threatens to devour him any time he tries to push it out of his house.

That is why you are not about to hear the last of Uhuru’s tough talk, in all the languages that he knows – including his mother tongue….

H.E UHURU's crusade against corruption is religious and constitutional call to arms…as the GENERAL leading the Kenyan people he must lead from the FRONT with a SWORD and action and not just endless threats and scary rhetoric. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 8, 2019

He might even enlist the services of his big brother – Raila – to talk tough in the German language, which the latter mastered while studying in Germany.

Unfortunately, this will be followed by very little action in terms of arresting, prosecuting and jailing the big fish of corruption in Kenya.

Already swear phrases such as “Haki ya Mungu wataona!” and “Haki ya nani watu watafungwa! are increasingly becoming a permanent feature in the president’s off the cuff speeches, one year since he was sworn in for his second and final term!

You know what this tiring lip service reminds me of? It reminds me of an old truck, stuck in mud, in a remote village.

In order to free itself, it raves and roars so loudly, but the wheels keep spinning on the same slippery spot. They lack the critical grip to propel the truck forward, hence producing motion.

The funniest thing about this scenario is that; anyone listening to the noisy contraption, raving and roaring from a distance, might think that the machine is actually flying on the road.

With his legacy on the balance, president Uhuru is at crossroads. This is perhaps the most difficult time being Uhuru Kenyarra (as Sonko would call him).

He better wake to the reality that he can’t meaningfully fight corruption without making serious sacrifices.

There comes a time when a man has to choose between: the amputation of his cancerous leg, OR keeping it and waiting for cancer to ravage his entire body into certain death.



AND THAT IS UHURU’S CURRENT DILEMMA.

