Uhuru did not humiliate me, I was not at JKIA – DP Ruto fights back

DP Ruto is fighting back reports that President Uhuru avoided him at JKIA as he arrived from his mission in Zambia. It was reported that the president arrived and used the public exit avoiding the VIP section. It was reported that DP was lect stranded and later left in a huff heading back to his Karen home full of anger…

