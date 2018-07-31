‘Uhuru is a Dictator Ready To ‘Kill’ DP Ruto 2022′- Hon Kimani Ngunjiri Cries Out over UhuruRaila Unity Government

Jubilee MP Kimani Ngunjiri accused President Kenyatta of being a dictator for failing to consult the Jubilee party leaders over the soon to be unveiled unity government.

“He is now sliding into dictatorship because he has not consulted anyone on the formation of a government of national unity. If that’s the spirit, he should scrap the constitution and do whatever he wants.”

“They engaged us on a useless exercise. What was the need for elections, they would have formed that government of national unity and save the country money. What they are doing is selfish,” Ngunjiri stated.

The Bahati legislator allied to Deputy President William Ruto claimed that President Kenyatta was instead working with ODM leader Raila Odinga whom he termed as an outsider to the Jubilee government.

Ngunjiri questioned the need of going through the democratic process of voting if those who lost would still be allowed to be part of the government

In May, the MP claimed that the head of state was undermining the Deputy President through the famous handshake deal.