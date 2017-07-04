Uhuru DEFENDS Mike Sonko, Urges Nairobians Elect ‘Man of Action’ Sonko Governor

Uhuru Disowns Kidero and PK, hails King of Ghetto Mike Sonko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has disowned Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and governor hopeful Peter Kenneth saying Nairobians should reject the two.

The President instead hailed Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko saying he deserves to be the next governor of Nairobi.



Speaking in Mwingi, Kitui County, Kenyatta said it’s Nairobians should shun Kidero and PK during the August 8 polls and support Sonko’s bid to become the city’s governor because of his good work while serving as senator.

“Mumeona vile Sonko alifanya kazi. Naomna achaguliwe kama governor kwa sababu ni yeye tuu anaweza Nairobi,” said the president in Mwingi.

Sonko is the leading contender for the Nairobi governor seat with latest opinion polls indicating that he’ll defeat Kidero in the August polls with a clear majority.