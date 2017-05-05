…BUT WHY is Uhuru CREATING JOBS for Chinese and Not even for his own Mt Kenya People?

By A S

Jubilee have created millions of jobs for the youth, the only problem is that those jobs were created in China for Chinese and not in kenya for Kenyans.

Millions of Chinese were employed to produce cement used to build SGR in kenya and yet there are cement manufacturing companies in Kenya.They are printing their Campaign posters and T-Shirts in China, robbing our young people like Kinyanjui and Waithereras who are known to print shirts in river road. They even have Chinese waiters in SGR.

