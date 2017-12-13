DRAMA: Uhuru’s 80 Year Old Cousin Hon Beth Mugo REJECTED by MPs to Chair PSC

There was drama in Statehouse as a section of Jubilee parliamentarians have opposed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The President had nominated his cousin Hon Beth Mugo (78 years old, born in 1939), Hon Adan Keynan and Naomi Shaban to Parliamentary Service Commission, who were all opposed by Jubilee legislators. They have vowed to table a rejection motion in Parliament later.

They said that both Beth Mugo and Adan Keynan would not take care of their interests claiming they had failed to do so during the last Parliament when they sat in the commission. As for Naomi Shabaan, they said that she did not deserve the nomination since she had served as the Deputy Majority Leader in the last Parliament.

The MPs met today at State House to decide on viable candidates for the membership of the Parliamentary Service Commission as well as nominate chairpersons of various House committees. Among those nominated to chair House committees include: Rachael Nyamai (Lands), Sabina Chege (Health), William Cheptumo (Justice and Legal Affairs), Ali Wario (Labour), Kanini Kega (Energy), Katoo Ole Metito Defense, Paul Koinange (Security) Kimani Ichungwa (Transport ) Jeremiah Kioni (Cohesion) Joseph Limo (Finance) and Kareke Mbiuki (Environment).

The MPs have also complained over the nomination of the chairpersons saying they were mostly dominated by Central and Rift Valley regions. They also grumbled about the naming of committee chairs by the President calling it a departutre from the tradition of such committees choosing their chairs.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was bound to be a battleground for new commissioners or lawmakers. Parliament sits today (Wednesday) to discuss the names and its not clear whether the dissenting Jubilee MPs will change their minds.