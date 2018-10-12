Uhuru Confirms Kanze Dena As Statehouse Spokesperson, Orders Itumbi &Co To Support Her

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday confirmed Kanze Dena as State House spokesperson and head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

Dena has been holding the position in an acting capacity for the past three months since the exit of Manoah Esipisu.

Esipisu was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK in July.

“We wish Ms. Dena success in her new role and ask all stakeholders including PSCU staff, the media and colleagues in Government to accord her the support she needs to excel,” Nzioka Waita, chief of staff in the Office of the President said in a statement.

Read also: AMAZING Congratulatory Letter To KANZE DENA From Her Husband BANANA PEDDLER

Dena is a former Citizen TV Swahili news anchor and introduced the use of Kiswahili in the president’s official communication after she was named deputy State House spokesperson.

She becomes the first female holder of the newly created position of State House Spokesperson and Head of PSCU.

Read also: HERE is the AMAZING LOVE LETTER to Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena, from a long time Secret Admirer

Read also: WHY Citizen TV Kanze Dena’s crush Albert Banana Peddler vowed to stay in Kisii and NEVER to STEP in the city

Her elevation is in line with President Kenyatta’s recent appointment of high achieving women to key positions in his government.

They include the appointment of Lt. Col. Rachel Nduta Kamui of the Kenya Airforce as the first ever woman Aide-de-Camp.

Dena promised to build on the successes of her predecessor by repositioning the PSCU to deliver on its mandate.

“I will work with my team and all stakeholders across Government to ensure that we deliver on our mandate as the President’s media team,” she said shortly after her confirmation.

Dena added that she is ready and prepared for the pressure that comes with the new role.

“I am well aware of the demands of the job and confirm my preparedness to step into the shoes of my predecessor. I trust that with God and with the support of my superiors and the cooperation of my team, we will be able to succeed.”

The PSCU, previously called the President’s Press Service (PPS), is mandated with packaging and dispatching the President’s communication using multiple media platforms including social media.

Past holders of the office include Lee Njiru and Ambassador Isaiah Kabira who now serves as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia.

In recent months, PSCU has undergone a re-engineering process that has seen a review of the unit’s operations and strategic focus as well as the recruitment and deployment of fresh talent mostly from private sector and other government formations.

Source: The Star