Breaking: Uhuru Chase Car, Recce Squard Causes Accident while Speeding to Address Empty Stadium

Several people were injured this morning after President’s escort car full of Recce Squard officers was involved in an accident.
The president convoy was speeding to Kasarani where the president was presiding on this year’s Jamuhuri day . Kenyans boycotted the event as Uhru addressed empty stadium.
Comments
Anonymous says
Tell us about swearing in of ur agwabz not about empty stadi
Nely nzuki says
Ameamua kutoa Kenyans kama sadaka sasa then mile kimwanamke kilipretend kuomba Nakuru highway nacho pia ni kukunywa damu sasa nyie illuminate
Anonymous says
it was totally empty aki compared vile walienda round yesterday pleading people to turn in large nos
mkenya halisi says
we really kenyans don’t recognize Uhuruto as prezoo
Anonymous says
That is what one expect of fraudsters of only forced 3.5 million votes. In their empty brains they say ‘I have a dream Legacy’. Which is empty. Only fools forcees themselves on people who’ve mega rejected them in total.