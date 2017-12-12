Kenya Today

Breaking: Uhuru Chase Car, Recce Squard Causes Accident while Speeding to Address Empty Stadium

Several people were injured this morning after President’s escort car full of Recce Squard officers was involved in an accident.

The president convoy was speeding to Kasarani where the president was presiding on this year’s Jamuhuri day . Kenyans boycotted the event as Uhru addressed empty stadium.

  5. That is what one expect of fraudsters of only forced 3.5 million votes. In their empty brains they say ‘I have a dream Legacy’. Which is empty. Only fools forcees themselves on people who’ve mega rejected them in total.

