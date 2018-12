President Uhuru caused a stir when is he showed up for official Jamuhuri day celebrations at Nyayo stadium in full Commander In Chief of armed forces colours.

Top pundits confirmed the move was purely for future propaganda purposes to help him clean his mistakes and ugly weaknesses in Jubilee regime.

One thing for sure is that Mt Kenya plans way ahead, prof Kagwanja and co are busy rewriting history to distort facts to clean Uhuru failed legacy.