Uhuru called the DCI to summon the 4 cabinet secretaries: Senator Cheruiyot

Kericho senator Harun Cheruiyot has given another expose about the real person who called the DCI to have the four Cabinet secretaries summoned over assassination plot on DP Ruto.

On Monday, four Cabinet Secretaries presented themselves to the DCI over an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki, Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya and Transport CS James Macharia appeared before the DCI over the claims.

A report by the Standard indicates that their reporting to police was one of the orders issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta upon being informed that some Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal bosses from Mt Kenya region had met to plot his political downfall and assassination.

The publication further revealed that the Head of State ordered for DP Ruto’s security to be scaled up which was implemented quickly as the DP has since received more security.

On Saturday, it is alleged that after the DP informed the president of the plot against him, Uhuru called for meeting at State House.

In attendance were Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and National Intelligence Service Director General Philip Kameru.

It is in this meeting that Uhuru passed on the information that the president revealed that some CSs, PSs and parastatal bosses from the Mt Kenya region had met at Hotel La Mada along Thika Road to plot against the DP.

On Monday, the CSs held a meeting with the DCI team, who revealed to them that they received a phone call from the Deputy President who claimed that they met at La Mada Hotel so as to plan on how to kill him. He even gave a specific date, citing May 14.

“We did not record a statement as the Deputy President did not record a statement too. Standard procedures state that anyone who makes allegations is required by law to record a statement,” Munya stated.

CS Munya went on to confirm that they have indeed been meeting severally and will continue to do so without any fear whatsoever.

“To avoid speculations, we want to confirm we have been having meetings. In fact, we even met at Lamada and we will continue having meetings as the constitution clearly stipulates that we have a right to enjoy our freedom of expression and freedom of association, so long as we do not meet to plan on criminal activities,” he declared.