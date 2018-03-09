REVEALED: Details Of Ongoing Secret Meeting Between Uhuru And Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga are currently holed up in a meeting at Harambee House in Nairobi.
The agenda of the meeting remains unknown but the two leaders are expected to address a media conference anytime from now.
This meeting follows calls for dialogue to resolve the current political impasse.
President Kenyatta and his cronies had dismissed any possibility of holding dialogue with the opposition chief saying that the political season is over.
Comments
Anonymous says
U fool why then say details of the meeting now revealed.
Ni mimi says
That power hungry baboon again want to betrayal his fellow friends he there alone begging and crying like burekenge while addressing Uhuruto as bwana kubwa. Word coming from statehouse confirm that he has shed almost two buckets of tears begging for a slot while denouncing his fellow friends
Anonymous says
Ni mimi, you deserve to be a burukenge kamili ati Words from state house!!!
Anyi Mwanza says
What a written English.Your grama is wanting.
Msema Kweli says
Ni mimi says—-WHY DO YOU HAVE SUCH A DARK, WICKED HEART MY FRIEND???
USE DECENT LANGUAGE.
Psalm 9:17 The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.
Nyakwar okumu says
It is high time for luo to bank on another leader, raila ameweka tumbo yake mbele ndio sababu anahinamishia uhuru
caleb-mrga says
kenya’s politics will never be without either kenyattaism or odingaism factor.never fight coz of politicians
Nyakwar okumu says
Luo must open their eyes coz raila is a political conman
Ni mwega says
Americans control African leaders