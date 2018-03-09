Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

REVEALED: Details Of Ongoing Secret Meeting Between Uhuru And Raila Odinga

REVEALED: Details Of Ongoing Secret Meeting Between Uhuru And Raila Odinga

9 Comments

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga are currently holed up in a meeting at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The agenda of the meeting remains unknown but the two leaders are expected to address a media conference anytime from now.

This meeting follows calls for dialogue to resolve the current political impasse.

President Kenyatta and his cronies had dismissed any possibility of holding dialogue with the opposition chief saying that the political season is over.

Comments

  2. That power hungry baboon again want to betrayal his fellow friends he there alone begging and crying like burekenge while addressing Uhuruto as bwana kubwa. Word coming from statehouse confirm that he has shed almost two buckets of tears begging for a slot while denouncing his fellow friends

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies