REVEALED: Details Of Ongoing Secret Meeting Between Uhuru And Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga are currently holed up in a meeting at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The agenda of the meeting remains unknown but the two leaders are expected to address a media conference anytime from now.

This meeting follows calls for dialogue to resolve the current political impasse.

President Kenyatta and his cronies had dismissed any possibility of holding dialogue with the opposition chief saying that the political season is over.