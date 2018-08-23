President Uhuru Bestows Ida Odinga with Prestigious Golden Heart Award

President Uhuru Kenyatta has conferred Raila Odinga’s wife Idah Odinga with an Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H) award.

The award is divided into three classes depending on their seniority with mama Idah coming in the second class after Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G..H) Idah was awarded during the trailblazers event at State House where the launch of Kenyan politician, advocate and women human’s rights activist Phoebe Asiyo’s memoir in an event dubbed trailblazers. She was awarded for sporting political leadership in the country, being a prominent entrepreneur and an educator.

She was also award as one of the trailblazers who had cut a niche in the country for other women. An Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, Elder Second Class award is made by English manufacturer Spink and Son, in bronze gilt with green enameling. It has a sash badge measuring 57mm and Breast badge measuring 76mm in width, well marked on reverse, both mint condition. The award is also well protected in original large case of issue and accompanied by sash, the awards are mint overall.

In her speech, Phoebe urged Uhuru to talk former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta into writing her own memoir since she had rich history of the country.

The event was attended by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM )leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Kitui county Governor Charity Ngilu, her Kiambu counterpart Ann Waiguru among others.