Uhuru awards Former Govt spokesman Kiraithe with PAS job

Former government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe has been named the new ICT Principal Administrative Secretary.

Kiraithe, previously served as the Kenya Police spokesman and Chief of Security at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

His successor Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna was appointed in May 7, 2019.

Rtd. Col. Oguna was formerly the spokesman for the Kenya Defence Forces.

He is renowned for his tough and articulate statements particularly when the KDF entered Somalia in 2011, an entry that was dubbed Operation Linda Nchi.

According to local media, he faded from the limelight when KDF and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) joined forces.