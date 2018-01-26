List Of Assistant Ministers (CAS) and Principal Secretaries; Ababu Namwamba , Shebesh, Ken Obura Top Winners

Chief Administrative Secretaries:
Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs – Rachel Shebesh.
Devolution and ASAL areas – Hussein Dado
Defence – (TBA)
Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Ababu Namwamba
Water and Sanitation – Winnie Guchu
Transport and Infrastructure Development – Chris Obure
Treasury and Planning – Nelson Gaichuhie
Interior and Coordination of National Government – Patrick Ntutu
Agriculture and Irrigation – Andrew Tuimor
Health – Rashid Aman –
Tourism and Wildlife – (TBA)
Education – Simon Kachapin
Lands – Gideon Mung’aro
Labour and Social Protection – Abdul Bahari
East African Community and Northern Corridor development – Ken Obura
ICT (TBA)
The Principal Secretaries:
Public Service and Youth – Lilian Omolo
Gender – Safina Kwekwe.
Petroleum – Andrew Kamau Ng’ang’a
Devolution – Nelson Marwa
ASAL areas – Michael Powon
Defence – Torome Saitoti
Foreign Affairs – Macharia Kamau
International Trade – Chris Kiptoo
Water and Sanitation (TBA)
Environment and Forestry – Charles Sunkuli
Industrialization – Betty Maina
Enterprise Development (TBA)
Transport – Paul Maringa
Infrastructure – Julius Korir
Shipping and Maritime – Nancy Karigithu
Treasury – Kamau Thugge
Planning – Julius Muia
Renewable energy – Colleta Suda
Energy – Joseph Njoroge
Interior – Karanja Kibicho
Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons – Gordon Kihalangwa
Livestock – Andrew Tuimor
Crop Development – Richard Lesiyampe
Agriculture Research – Hamadi Boga,
Fisheries (TBA)
Irrigation (TBA)
Health – Peter Tum
Sports – Peter Kaberia
Heritage – Josphetta Mukobe
Tourism (TBA)
Wildlife – Margaret Mwakema
Early learning and basic education – Belio Kipsang
University education and research – Japheth Micheni Ntiba
Post training and skills development – Zainab Hussein
Lands – Nicholas Muraguri
Social protection pensions and senior citizens affairs – Susan Mochache
East African Community and Northern Corridor development (TBA)
ICT (TBA)
