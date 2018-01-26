List Of Assistant Ministers (CAS) and Principal Secretaries; Ababu Namwamba , Shebesh, Ken Obura Top Winners



Chief Administrative Secretaries:

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs – Rachel Shebesh.

Devolution and ASAL areas – Hussein Dado

Defence – (TBA)

Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Ababu Namwamba

Water and Sanitation – Winnie Guchu

Transport and Infrastructure Development – Chris Obure

Treasury and Planning – Nelson Gaichuhie

Interior and Coordination of National Government – Patrick Ntutu

Agriculture and Irrigation – Andrew Tuimor

Health – Rashid Aman –

Tourism and Wildlife – (TBA)

Education – Simon Kachapin

Lands – Gideon Mung’aro

Labour and Social Protection – Abdul Bahari

East African Community and Northern Corridor development – Ken Obura

ICT (TBA)

The Principal Secretaries:

Public Service and Youth – Lilian Omolo

Gender – Safina Kwekwe.

Petroleum – Andrew Kamau Ng’ang’a

Devolution – Nelson Marwa

ASAL areas – Michael Powon

Defence – Torome Saitoti

Foreign Affairs – Macharia Kamau

International Trade – Chris Kiptoo

Water and Sanitation (TBA)

Environment and Forestry – Charles Sunkuli

Industrialization – Betty Maina

Enterprise Development (TBA)

Transport – Paul Maringa

Infrastructure – Julius Korir

Shipping and Maritime – Nancy Karigithu

Treasury – Kamau Thugge

Planning – Julius Muia

Renewable energy – Colleta Suda

Energy – Joseph Njoroge

Interior – Karanja Kibicho

Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons – Gordon Kihalangwa

Livestock – Andrew Tuimor

Crop Development – Richard Lesiyampe

Agriculture Research – Hamadi Boga,

Fisheries (TBA)

Irrigation (TBA)

Health – Peter Tum

Sports – Peter Kaberia

Heritage – Josphetta Mukobe

Tourism (TBA)

Wildlife – Margaret Mwakema

Early learning and basic education – Belio Kipsang

University education and research – Japheth Micheni Ntiba

Post training and skills development – Zainab Hussein

Lands – Nicholas Muraguri

Social protection pensions and senior citizens affairs – Susan Mochache

East African Community and Northern Corridor development (TBA)

ICT (TBA)