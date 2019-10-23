Uhuru appoints ”warembo na uhuruto” leader to NCIC as a commissioner

On Tuesday, October 22, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Wambui Peris Nyutu to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Prior to her appointment, Nyutu who was a member of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), served as a Director of the National Irrigation Board (NIB).

Nyutu studied law at the University of Nairobi and she was among the recipients of the 2018 head of state commendations after President Kenyatta conferred her with the honour of The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya.

The appointment of Nyutu came a week after Mary Wambui’s nomination as chair of the National Employment Authority board sparked public debate.

Wambui’s appointment which was suspended on Wednesday, October 23, by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, infuriated Kenyans who held the opinion that the ex-legislator was too old (69) and unqualified to have any meaningful impact on youth unemployment in Kenya.

An overwhelmed Nyutu took to her Facebook page where she shared the message of her appointment.

“First is to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for considering and nominating me as a commissioner at NCIC. It is truly humbling and I greatly appreciate. Asante Rais (Thank you Mr. President),” Nyutu posted.

“I will do my best so that I do not let the youth of Kenya down. To all who made the process successful thus far, May God’s graces never depart from you. Thank you for believing in me,’ Nyutu concluded.

She expressed confidence that Parliament would approve her appointment.

Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege posted her congratulatory message on Facebook.

“Congratulations to our own Murang’a daughter and youthful leader/lawyer Wambui Nyutu following her appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the National Integration and Cohesion Commission. Murang’a County we are humbled,” Sabina declared.

Commissioners of the NCIC earn more than Ksh700,000 a month and are in the league of super-earning public servants.

NCIC was established in 2008 to promote national unity, addressing causes of ethnic discrimination, negative ethnicity, perceptions of discrimination, unequal distribution of resources and opportunities.