SIX UNIVERSITIES get new vice-chancellors, here is the full list;

1. Kenyatta University – Prof Paul Wainaina,

2. University of Embu – Prof Daniel Njiru,

3. Machakos University – Prof Lucy Irungu,

4. Rongo University – Prof Samuel Gudu,

5. Kirinyaga – Prof Mary Ndung’u and

6. Murang’a – Prof Dickson Nyariki.

