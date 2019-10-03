Uhuru appoints layer cum-friend Gershom Otachi to head NLC

President Uhuru Kenya on Wednesday, October 2, appointed his lawyer to a powerful government post.

Gershom Otachi was officially appointed as the National Land Commission chairman after approval by parliament.

In a gazette notice, Uhuru appointed Otachi, who represented him in the ICC, for a six-year non-renewable term.

Others appointed include Esther Murugi Mathenge, Professor James Tuitoek, Gertrude Nduku Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Samuel Kazungu Kambi, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Alister Murimi Mutugi and Tiya Galgalo (former Isiolo woman representative).

Tiya Galgalo was the only nominee rejected by Members of Parliament (MPs) for the position of National Lands Commission (NLC) membership. Her nomination was later approved by parliament.

The highly respected lawyer has undertaken international legal assignments and represented clients before the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in Arusha, Tanzania and The International Criminal Court, The Hague in The Netherlands.

Uhuru’s lawyer- an alumnus of the University of Nairobi, has also been serving as the Chairman, Geothermal Development Company since 2015.

