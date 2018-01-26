SHOCK: Uhuru Appoints Assistant Ministers Through Back Door, Ballooning Wage Bill



So Uhuru just sneaked back the positions of assistant minister through back door and baptized them a new name; Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

Now the move was meant to accommodate all those that helped Jubilee win the 2017 elections; those appointed include;

Hon Chris Obure

Hon Rachel Shebesh

Hon Gideon Mung’aro

Hon Ken Obura,

H. E Hussein Dadoo,

Hon Ababu Namwamba

Hon Patrick Ntutu

Hon Abdul Bahari

By appointing CASs/assistant ministers, who will be 22 in total simply means a ballooning wage bill. They will need new offices, PAs, drivers and security.

Elsewhere it was reported that the president is shopping for international experts to help him deliver in his four agenda; well those will be thousands of US Dollars in increased wage bill.

Uhuru is also set to borrow more to fund tenders…

Well, we wait and see how this plays out.

