Uhuru apology over killings was a joke, police continue torturing people over curfew

Was Uhuru’s apology over Police extra judicial killings while enforcing the coronavirus curfew a joke? well, the police are still on the rage with brutal force against those not observing the curfew.

Sample this story as reported by Citizen TV:

A truck driver Patrick Wainaina is nursing serious injuries after he was reportedly beaten to within inches of his life by police officers enforcing the daily curfew.

Wainaina who works for Nice Nice Maize millers says he was accosted by officers while returning home from delivering maize in Ukambani at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They blocked his lorry near the KCC cooler in Githumu and ordered him to alight from the lorry.

Speaking to Inooro TV on Saturday morning, Wainaina says one of the five officers from Githumu police station struck him on the head, hand and foot repeatedly, leaving him with injuries.

After the incident, the officers hauled him onto their landcruiser and carted him off to the AIC Githumu Mission Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Wainaina says he bled so much from his injuries that he lost consciousness on his way to the hospital.

Footage shared by Inooro TV showed his bloodied clothes; a shirt and a jacket that he had worn when he was accosted.

Doctors say that his left arm which is heavily bandaged may have been fractured at the wrist.

The latest comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta apologised to Kenyans who were brutalised by officers who were enforcing curfew on March 27.

The police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew since its introduction mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with tear gas, baton charges and the alleged firing of live rounds.

“I want to apologise to all Kenyans for … some excesses that were conducted,” President Kenyatta said on Wednesday in Nairobi.

“But I want to assure you that if we work together, if we all understand that this problem needs all of us, and if we pull in the same direction, we will overcome.”

Two incidences of police brutality are currently under probe; one in which a 13-year-old by was killed by a stray bullet at his parent’s house balcony.

And another in Kakamega where a man with mental illness was beaten to death by officers who were enforcing the curfew.