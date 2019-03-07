Uhuru and Raila are secretly changing constitution in statehouse -lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi

Vocal and fiery lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has claimed that State House was secretly altering the constitution.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Abdullahi claimed that a team of 14 people sourced from Raila’s camp and the office of president were behind the scheme.

“BREAKING NEWS…. A technical committee of 14 under the auspices of the handshake initiative and the Office of the President is SECRETLY writing a new constitution for Kenya,” reads the tweet that tagged Makau Mutua among other close friends within the lawyer’s circle of trusted friends.”

Even in the wake of the news, statehouse is yet to respond to the claims, placing Kenyans in an awkward position on whether the news were genuine or just but the normal strand of fake news.

However, given the high regard that lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi occupies in Kenya, the news cannot be discarded given his vast knowledge and close connections at the statehouse.

Similarly, the developments come at a time President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have re-energized their spirits in the fight against corruption, especially in the Kimwarer and Arror dam scandals.