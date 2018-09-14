BREAKING: Uhuru To Address The Press From Statehouse Over 16% Fuel Tax As Public Debt Crisis Rages On

Press Statement

Following consultation with the leadership of the National Assembly on the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on all petroleum products, President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow Friday, 14th September 2018, address the Nation.

Kanze Dena,

Spokesperson

Meanwhile

Parliament will now hold a special sitting on on September 18 over the Finance Bill that the President rejected on Thursday evening.

Officials at parliament and at the president’s office confirmed the Gazette notice summoning parliament from a month long recess.

Parliament will hold a special sitting on the bill on Sept. 18 to reconsider the finance bill “together with the reservations of the president”, said the gazette notice signed by Justin Muturi, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Kenyans will however continue to pay high fuel prices until the impasse on the controversial fuel tax is resolved.

It still remains unclear why the President rejected the Bill as passed by parliament in late August.