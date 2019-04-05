Kenya Today

Ugenya by election records a massive failure in IEBC KIEMS kits, Chebukati must go !

Ugenya and Embakasi South Constituencies’ by-elections kicked off today (Friday) morning with reports of low turnout. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have confirmed that some biometric identification kits have failed in the Ugenya by-elections.

The Commission has however confirmed that Technicians are trying to fix the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits.

It was not immediately known how many kits were affected.

“Closing time in the affected polling stations will be extended in order to recover the time lost,” the IEBC said.

Philip Etale, the ODM communications director, said kits failed to work in West Ugenya: Nyaharwa, Hafumbre and Miyare; in Ukwala: Jera, Yenga; in East Ugenya : Usinda and Komoro.

 

 

 

 

