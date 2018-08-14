Kenya Today

Ugandan Police Shoot Dead Bobi Wine’s Driver in Assassination gone Bad

Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi famously known by his musical stage name Bobi Wine, has reported that his driver was shot dead by police inside his car.

The Kyadondo East legislator said in a tweet that they were in Arua for campaigns at the time of the shooting.

A by-election is expected to be conducted in the area on Wednesday in the race to replace slain MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

Bobi Wine and a number of opposition leaders were there to rally support for Independent candidate Kassiano Wadri.

The rallies went on smoothly throughout the day before police started clashing with Wadri’s supporters.

Bobi Wine further states that his hotel has been cordoned off by the police following the incidents.

