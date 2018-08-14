Ugandan Police Shoot Dead Bobi Wine’s Driver in Assassination gone Bad

Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi famously known by his musical stage name Bobi Wine, has reported that his driver was shot dead by police inside his car.

The Kyadondo East legislator said in a tweet that they were in Arua for campaigns at the time of the shooting.

A by-election is expected to be conducted in the area on Wednesday in the race to replace slain MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

Bobi Wine and a number of opposition leaders were there to rally support for Independent candidate Kassiano Wadri.

Police has shot my driver dead thinking they've shot at me. My hotel is now coddoned off by police and SFC. #Arua pic.twitter.com/fw0GeV0vU9 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 13, 2018

The rallies went on smoothly throughout the day before police started clashing with Wadri’s supporters.

The supporters insisted that we walk to the venue of today's rally in Arua and so we did#KasianoWadriForArua#UnityInDiversity #PEOPLEPOWER pic.twitter.com/jtoWJYsbfr — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 13, 2018

Bobi Wine further states that his hotel has been cordoned off by the police following the incidents.