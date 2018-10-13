Ugandan MP Bobi Wine Pulls A Miracle Crowd In Nairobi, Museveni watched From The Toilet

Ugandan’s Bobi Wine (33 years old) pulled a crowd that has never been witnessed in Nairobi. The revolutionary MP is a headache for despot fossil Yoweri Kaguta Museveni going by the amount of force that used to frustrate his activities in Uganda.

Bobi Wine is in Nairobi for a ‘Thank You’ tour to appreciate the mad love Kenyans showed by standing in solidarity with Ugandans in calling upon despot Museveni to release him.

The MP is being hosted by Kenya parliamentarians led by Hon Babu Owino.

