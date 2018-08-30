DETAILS Of How Uganda MP Bobi Wine Was Arrested At Entebbe Airport, Blocked From Flying To London

UGANDAN MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, blocked from leaving country to seek medical treatment abroad, reports from Kampala say.

Eye witness account confirmed police violently abducted Bobi Wine from Entebbe airport, forced him into a police ambulance and drove him to unknown destination.

Bobi was traveling to the UK to seek specialized treatment after being tortured by army officers.

Here is how his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi who was at the airport reported live on Facebook and also captured a short video of the events;

Security forces just manhandled my husband and and whisked him away to an unknown destination from Entebbe airport. He groaned in pain as he called my name to save him from being taken by his tortures again. They forced him into an ambulance and drove out of the airport departures section.

The MP commonly known as Bobi Wine, arrived at Entebbe Airport in a Land Cruiser, he was first denied to access to the Airport grounds by Aviation Police at Entebbe Airport, and ordered to wait for further instructions at a Mogas Petrol station near the Airport gate.

According to Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, Mr Kyagulanyi was grabbed by Police and put into a waiting Ambulance, and is now being driven to an unknown destination.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake have now arrived at Kiruddu hospital on Salama Road in Makindye Division.

Bobi Wine has been admitted at Lubaga hospital after being reportedly beaten by security forces. He was expected to abroad for treatment, however, the day itself had not been announced.

Earlier, his Mityana Municipality counterpart Francis Zaake who was at the Airport, was blocked from flying to India, and arrested by Police.

Police had earlier told Zaake that he needed to get clearance from the Director, Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo.

According Mr Kyagulanyi’s Lawyer Asuman Basalirwa, the Director CID, informed him that Kyagulanyi and Zaake have cases to answer, and will be taken to court.

He says Ms Akullo also informed him that the two will be checked by government doctors.