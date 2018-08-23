BREAKING: Uganda Dictator Museveni WITHDRAWS charges against Hon Bobi Wine, To Be FREED Later Today

The Ugandan government has withdrawn charges against Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Bobi appeared before the Gulu general military court-martial.

The court has adjourned for 10 minutes awaiting the ruling.

The Ugandan lawmaker arrest sparked anti-government demonstrations for days.

He was arrested on August 13 on suspicion of involvement in the stoning of a presidential convoy during a parliamentary by-election campaign.

Bobi was charged with unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition while three other lawmakers and dozens of other people also detained in relation to the stoning incident were charged with treason.

He remains in a military facility in Kampala.