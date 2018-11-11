Uchawi: Governor Obado shocks Migori residents, asks permision to work with DP Ruto

By Jerome Ogola
OKOTH OBADO the bull of Uriri, (remember the bull of Auckland?) asks the residents of Migori to allow him walk with the DP, onstensibly to bring development
Today, we must demystify the myth of development
The exchequer, collects taxes and with approval from parliament, in line with existing revenue allocation statutes, distributes this money to the two tiers of government, with that allocated to the national goverment, being allocated to ministries and departments
Revenue collected isn’t driven in a truck to be packed at the entrance of the president or his deputy, to enable him pick any amount he pleases and take it for distribution to the direction of his choice
A goverment project is an entitlement and a right. It isn’t a privilege as it has been coming out, in the recent past. It comes as a reward of paying taxes and not as a reward of sycophancy
This country operates in structures and laws and not emotions and moods
On the other hand, Obado and 46 other governors are recipients of up to 15% of the total revenue, which is in hundreds of billions. These monies are allocated to the county goverment, to enable them, through it’s structures to identify it’s unique challenges and address them
For a governor to insinuate that he wants to be allowed, to walk with some specific politician to bring development, is an insult to our intelligence
He has stolen and misused funds allocated to him for development, dangling tenders to potential in laws etc. He has allocated the county funds to his AK 47 and now he wants to be allowed to sniff the DPs behind, in exchange for development.
This man belongs to Kamiti, Industrial Area was too lenient
The days when Moi’s government uprooted electric poles because KANUs candidate had been shown a blackout in a Kipipiri by elections are long gone as all these were addressed by devolution
Any politician who is in love with another and wants to keep him company, either for “tangatanga” allowances, should be broad enough to let us that he tagging on that particular bandwagon for his own handouts, and spare us this old, battered and tattered development narrative
Good morning my fellow hoof eaters
Comments
Tell Me. says
accounts blocked so he has to survive on Ruto
Anonymous says
Something’s cooking here: right and its diabolic for sure ,the people of Migori have been amused and farther blinded by the pide pipper who has been operating from behind the stage ,script engineering ,shape-shifting ,black magic ,looting ,stealing ,and not to mention the killings /ICC stuff like things are all thanks to his cartel with tentacles stretching from as far as you can imagine . The dark energy being cooked here is totally hallucinogenic able to destroy a lot of lives in this here east and central Africa you have been warned .the two must come clean and face justice plus pay compensation to the carnage they have unwittingly created …
Anonymous says
We cannot stand this over the top misbehaviour this is the rank and file of the cartel under underworld the lords of impunity, strife. The duo must stop their confrontational tactics cascading with ill motives behind plastic smiles and shenanigans dancers.
Anonymous says
This here we have the underworld parade, the mc nasty, pretty unbearable stuff to be held, I never pictured this sad state of affairs ever coming to be ever.ever.WOiiii Woi yeHH.