U.S issues security warning to its Citizens in Kenya

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert to its citizens warning them to be cautious when in Kenya due to heightened terror threats.

In a statement issued on Monday, the U.S. Embassy said it had received intelligence from credible sources that Westerners may be targeted by extremists in Nairobi, Naivasha, Nanyuki and the Coast region of Kenya.

The Embassy called for heightened vigilance throughout Kenya, especially in public spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, and places of worship.

“Carefully consider before visiting places frequented by tourists and westerners, monitor the local media for any new information,” the Embassy warned its Citizens.

The Embassy said that STEP enrollment enables one to get access to the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. embassy or nearest U.S. consulate to contact the persons in case of an emergency.

The alert further urged U.S. citizens and the Kenyan public to be aware of their surroundings, and report suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

“You should ensure that you have your travel documents up to date and easily accessible and also review security plans of the country.

US Citizens have been a target for the Al shabaab terror network since president Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.