The U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out on Wednesday near an extremist camp near Shebeeley in the central Hiran region north of the capital, Mogadishu leaving 24 militants dead.

The U.S. carried out nearly 50 such airstrikes last year in Somalia against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab.

The extremist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a hotel complex in Kenya’s capital earlier this month. It often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

The U.S. statement says the airstrikes are meant to support Somali forces as they increase pressure on al-Shabab and its recruiting efforts in the region, especially in southern and central Somalia.

In january Al-shabaab attacked a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya leaving over 20 people dead.

TRhe terrorists said they killed the foreigners to inflic pain in the united states of America after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.