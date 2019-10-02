Types of husbands, hilarious !

TYPES OF HUSBANDS:

1: BACHELOR HUSBAND

Does things on his own without consulting wife. Hangs out a lot with friends more than wife. Not serious about marriage life.

2: ACIDIC HUSBAND

Is always boiling like acid and always angry violent, moody, dominating and very dangerous.

3: SLAVE HUSBAND

Wants to be treated like a King but treats Wife like a Slave. Likes wife to perform old tradition respect and hates being called by their first name.

4: GENERAL HUSBAND

Husband for every woman. loves and cares for girlfriends more than his wife. Likes giving money to girlfriends and has more female friends.

5: DRY HUSBAND

Very moody and stingy, doesn’t consider wife’s emotions, doesn’t make the relationship enjoyable. Has no sense of humor.

6: PANADOL HUSBAND

Uses wife as problem solver, only loves wife when needing something from her. Is clever and knows wife’s weaknesses and capitalizes on that to get relief from wife.

7: PARASITE HUSBAND

Lazy and only loves wife for the sake of money. Uses wife’s money on girlfriends. No initiative and does not help wife with house responsibilities.

8: BABY HUSBAND

Irresponsible and childish and can’t make decisions on his own without asking his Mother or relatives; compares Wife to relatives and runs to them always if something goes wrong.

9: VISITING HUSBAND

Not always at home, comes as a visitor. Provides family all material things but has no time for them.

10: CARING HUSBAND

Caring and loving. Provides material and emotional needs and makes time for family. Guides home spiritually. Very responsible and treats wife as partner and helper.

Dear Men, which type of husband are You?

And for the ladies, which is your man?