Tycoon businessman Chris Kirubi partners with NYS to provide jobs for the youth

Business magnate Chris Kirubi on Monday announced a partnership with the National Youth Service (NYS) to offer youth jobs.

The business mogul indicated that the partnership will be executed through the Centum Investment Group.

“Our partnership with NYS will give the youth an opportunity to participate in internships within the Group.

“This will prepare them for the job market and offer on-the-job experience and training,” Centum Investment tweeted.

Business magnate Chris Kirubi with President Uhuru during the launch of the EyeOfKenya

Kirubi further indicated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NYS and Centum will focus on the youth and how to align them with the Big 4 Agenda.

When we empower our youth we help in actualizing their full potential and in return they contribute towards economic growth of our nation.

“I always believe that we cannot move forward and develop as a nation without the youth. They are the drivers and innovators of tomorrow’s economy and contribute to national building. This is why we have to work and invest in them,” the industrialist stated.

Terming the partnership with NYS an exciting opportunity, Kirubi indicated that it would help to create more opportunities for the youth.

“We need to track NYS trained youth. We require their skilled training experts in this country. You might not have the degrees but the skills you own is more than enough to secure a better nation,” he remarked.

The launch of the #EyeOfKenya at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi

Kirubi equally exuded confidence that the government and private sector partnership will help create more jobs in the country.