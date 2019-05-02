Two police officers charged with stealing from various Barclays bank ATMs

Five suspects including two police officers, two security guards and a taxi driver have been charged with stealing from various Barclays Bank ATMs.

Fredrick Herman Otiya, Daniel Orero Okindo, George Gachungu Njoroge and John Otieno Makambogo were arraigned on Thursday and charged with stealing Ksh.2.8 million at Barclays Bank ATM at Kenya Cinema Plaza along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The four were also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony of stealing Ksh.2,840,000 from Barclays Bank.

The fifth accused person, Patrick Nyoike Karanja, who is said to be a taxi driver, was charged with stealing Ksh.1 million.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on April 20 at the Barclays Bank ATM situated at Mater Hospital in Nairobi.

The accused pleaded not guilty and were released on a cash bail of Ksh.500,000 each.