Two More Nairobi County Officials Charged In Court Over Fraud, Sonko Busy Cleaning City Hall

A Development official with Nairobi County, nubbed while pursuing bribes to facilitate acquisition of single business permits has been charged.

Edwin Alwora (County Monitoring and evaluation officer) was charged alongside Josephat Njoroge his agent.

The court was told that there was a conspiracy to defraud the county government almost Sh6 million.

The accused persons were accused of committing the offense on diverse dates between 27th December to 2nd January 2018 in City Hall cash office building within Nairobi jointly with others not before court.

Alwora and Njoroge were also charged with obtaining money by false pretense from unsuspecting members of the public.

They denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot.

The prosecution did not object to their release on bail but asked the court to set a mention date to have their case consolidated with another already before court.

Proceedings resume February 8 and hearing set for February 21 2018.

There has been a string of arrests with majority of the culprits been charged with stealing monies from the county and others such as county Askaris charged with harassing hawkers, obtaining and destroying their goods.