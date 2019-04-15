Three including top county official killed in a Nyamira grisly road accident

A grisly road accident has happened in sironga in Nyamira county. Two people have been confirmed dead. Among those killed was the Nyamira County Assembly Principal Human Resource offer a Mr Enock Omwenga Nyakundi and two boda boda riders. Another county official a lady escaped with injuries

Several people have been injured and rushed to the Nyamira County and Referral Hospital. https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya/status/1117691884204437504

The accident happened on the Nyamira-Kericho highway.

Nyamira county police Base commander Hassan Osman said the four died on Monday morning as a result of severe head injuries and excessive bleeding. https://twitter.com/HonBenMogaka/status/1117700224246378496

The police are currently combing the area as investigations commence into the accident.

“Seven casualties with multiple injuries have been evacuated to Tenwek Hospital by well-wishers following a head on collision accident near Sironga Girls School along Nyamira-Kisii Road.Fatalities have also been reported. Kenya Red Cross Nyamira are currently in the hospital offering support to the affected families,” reads an update by Red Cross on their official website.