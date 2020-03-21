BREAKING: Two French tourist quarantined in Kwale, suspected +ve Coronavirus

Two French nationals were have been quarantined in Kwale after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

Another 36 staff members of African Pearl hotel and nine guests who had mingled with the two French nationals have also been quarantined.

The French nationals – Patrick Rowland Raul, 57, and Legree Divergent Isabella, 55 – were on Saturday isolated at the Msambweni Sub-county Referral Hospital after their health deteriorated.

Here is the OB report:

KWALE COUNTY, MSABWENI SUBCOUNTY TPU DIANI . DATE.21/03/2020

SUBJECT:CONFIRMED Suspected CORONA CASE:Ref my OB 50/21/03/2020, It has been reported by Mr Kelvin M.O.H Musambweni sub county hospital mobile number 07248755xx that he was called for emergency case at afrikan pearl hotel within Diani map Ref 628628 on two guests namely Legree Divergent Isabella of passport number 19DK129xx, age 55yrs and Facetime Patrick Rowland Raul passport number 13AK777xx aged 57 yrs both French national national who arrived on 14th March 2020 and expected to depart on 21st March 2020.

They were suspected of being positive of corona virus/ covid 19 today 21st March 2020 at the facility and placed in isolation .

The hotel had a total of 9 in-house guests and 36 staff members.scene visited and all staff and guests quarantined at the hotel awaiting medical brief.

It was reported that two guests whose heath was unstable at one of the hotels in Diani had sought medical attention when their condition worsened.

According to the Kwale county health chief officer Dr Juma Mbete, the French nationals had shown some symptoms similar to those associated with the coronavirus, forcing them to be subjected in isolation rooms for precaution.

Mbete said the two were examined and had their blood samples sent to Nairobi for further confirmation.

“It is true the two were isolated for safety but bear in mind we don’t have the equipment to ascertain they have coronavirus unless it is confirmed by experts in Nairobi, ” said Mbete.