TV Anchor Janet Mbugua joins NTV after dumping royal media’s Citizen Tv

Media personality Janet Mbugua is set to make a major TV comeback with a new show on Nation Media Group’s, NTV.

In an announcement made by NTV on its sister newspaper the Daily Nation, Ms Mbugua will be the host of a new show on the station.



The announcement revealed that the show will be called ‘Here & Now’ with Janet Mbugua.

This comes a few days after the mother of two announced that she had taken a break from social media, but did not reveal when she would return.

Janet Mbugua’s return to the screens comes about three years after she quit the Royal Media Services-Citizen TV, a place she had called home for more than five years.

In a rather lengthy post on her website, Janet explained that her departure served as time to recuperate and find herself while she worked on her other projects.

The TV personality also took up a job with the Kenya Red Cross Society where she was in charge of Communication and Advocacy.

Janet is a brand ambassador for life boy bathing soap.