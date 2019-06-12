TV Anchor Janet Mbugua joins NTV after dumping royal media’s Citizen Tv

Media personality Janet Mbugua is set to make a major TV comeback with a new show on Nation Media Group’s, NTV.
In an announcement made by NTV on its sister newspaper the Daily Nation, Ms Mbugua will be the host of a new show on the station.
The announcement revealed that the show will be called ‘Here & Now’ with Janet Mbugua.
This comes a few days after the mother of two announced that she had taken a break from social media, but did not reveal when she would return.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been such an incredible week! A lot of it spent online and now it’s time to be present offline, at least for a bit. A huge thank you to you who’ve participated in such key conversations around social issues, particularly on health and gender rights. A special thanks to those who’ve signed and shared my petition. Lets get more signatures on there! The more the voices, the better the progress. I’m bummed that I won’t make it to the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver this year, due to unavoidable circumstances. For our national champions going, like @nicelengete and @josephinekulea among others, make us proud! To all of you, Happy Madaraka Day 2019, see you all soon! ❤️ #TimeOut #BePresent
Janet Mbugua’s return to the screens comes about three years after she quit the Royal Media Services-Citizen TV, a place she had called home for more than five years.
In a rather lengthy post on her website, Janet explained that her departure served as time to recuperate and find herself while she worked on her other projects.
The TV personality also took up a job with the Kenya Red Cross Society where she was in charge of Communication and Advocacy.
Janet is a brand ambassador for life boy bathing soap.
Leave a Reply