TSC orders teachers to report back to work by September 28

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered all teachers to report back to work by September 28, 2020.
Teachers are required to report to school early to make arrangements for candidates who would be the first cohort to resume learning next month.
Two to three weeks after candidates return to school, the other learners would be recalled for a crash learning programme that will see second term work covered before end of December.
Third term would be covered between January and March, with examinations done in April next year.
These are part of the reopening proposals that will be tabled today before the national education stakeholders for consideration.
Overall, the Education Response Committee chaired by Sara Ruto of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), has recommended that schools and colleges resume classes next month.
All teachers and non-teaching staff could be back in schools as early as Wednesday to hold meetings and make arrangements for the term.
School Boards of Management meetings will thereafter be convened during which head teachers will table their opening preparation plans, paving the way for the establishment of Covid-19 school response committees.
This period will be used to plan effectively ahead of full reporting of all the learners besides assessing and tying up the loose ends on Covid-19 measures.
Once schools open, teachers will be given instructions to complete remaining class work ahead of administration of national examinations in April next year. To achieve this, teachers will be expected to create ample time within the learning days to cover the syllabus.
Comments
Anonymous says
These education zombie should open schools once there is a vaccine in place.
Secondly, for any death that will occur due to their foolishness of intending to open school, should a compensation of ksh 1 trillion per death of any pupil/teacher/school staff due to COVID-19.
The fallacy by these zombies for force schools to open on an cooked flattening curve of COVID-19 infection data: as a result of realising donor where not going to give aids for the COVID-19 kitty, which they where looting and Kenyans were dying due to COVID-19.
Schools should remain close, until there is a vaccine, until then, it should remain closed.
Anonymous says
this is a government that has lost direction.what preparations has it put in place to ensure safety of learners n teachers.only God will rescue us from this disaster-caleb
Anonymous says
what you look at that face does it have any active brain cells but pu*sy shit! COVID-19 should get them then they can come with actual facts about opening schools.