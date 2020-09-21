TSC orders teachers to report back to work by September 28

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered all teachers to report back to work by September 28, 2020.

Teachers are required to report to school early to make arrangements for candidates who would be the first cohort to resume learning next month.

Two to three weeks after candidates return to school, the other learners would be recalled for a crash learning programme that will see second term work covered before end of December.

Third term would be covered between January and March, with examinations done in April next year.

These are part of the reopening proposals that will be tabled today before the national education stakeholders for consideration.

Overall, the Education Response Committee chaired by Sara Ruto of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), has recommended that schools and colleges resume classes next month.

All teachers and non-teaching staff could be back in schools as early as Wednesday to hold meetings and make arrangements for the term.

School Boards of Management meetings will thereafter be convened during which head teachers will table their opening preparation plans, paving the way for the establishment of Covid-19 school response committees.

This period will be used to plan effectively ahead of full reporting of all the learners besides assessing and tying up the loose ends on Covid-19 measures.

Once schools open, teachers will be given instructions to complete remaining class work ahead of administration of national examinations in April next year. To achieve this, teachers will be expected to create ample time within the learning days to cover the syllabus.