EXPOSED: The True Owner Of The Demolished South End Mall In Langata Road, Top Jubilee Politician

By CA Luanda Magere

I hear South End Mall, opposite TMall, the two of them the biggest causes of flooding in Nairobi West, is going down! The building used to be owned by Hon Stephen Manoti, but believable rumours have it that he chickened out before completion, when he received letters to stop construction because it would be demolished. Then the one man with a satanic appetite for public land, and who wants to own all of Langata, came to him and bought the incomplete building, finished it and voila! Of course this latter man took it for granted that nothing of his can ever be demolished!

Which makes the demolition of South End Mall very symbolic!