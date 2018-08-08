EXPOSED: The True Owner Of The Demolished South End Mall In Langata Road, Top Jubilee Politician

By CA Luanda Magere
I hear South End Mall, opposite TMall, the two of them the biggest causes of flooding in Nairobi West, is going down! The building used to be owned by Hon Stephen Manoti, but believable rumours have it that he chickened out before completion, when he received letters to stop construction because it would be demolished. Then the one man with a satanic appetite for public land, and who wants to own all of Langata, came to him and bought the incomplete building, finished it and voila! Of course this latter man took it for granted that nothing of his can ever be demolished!
Which makes the demolition of South End Mall very symbolic!
Comments
ArapKipindupindu says
NO COMMENT.
Anonymous says
KDF has the right to die for Uhuru & his jubilee good death?pole kwa askari wetu. our prayers to the families who have lost the loved ones.
Like · Reply · 2h
Bogii DA Benda
So sad.
Like · Reply · 2h
Benson Mwangi
Poleni sana
Like · Reply · 1h
Daudi Wa Wambui
Pole sana kwa our heroes. The question that begs for an answer, however, remains; until when? The trend is systematic and sustained.
Like · Reply · 1h
Kinyanjui Kinyanjui
So sad…. Condolences to all the bereaved families..
Like · Reply · 55m
Anonymous says
Israeli soldier who killed stone-throwing Palestinian promoted to head of IDF infantry brigade
An Israeli soldier who shot dead a Palestinian teen for throwing a rock at his car in 2015 is being promoted to commander of one of Israel Defence Force’s (IDF) main infantry brigades.
Aug 8, 2018 12:58
Anonymous says
Kidero a thief has 40 days You have been murdering Nairobi hawkers now its Payback time . You never listened to the man with MM .migun migun!