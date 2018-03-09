Truce: Uhuru and Raila Bury The Hatchet For The Sake Of Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta and political nemesis Raila Odinga in a welcomed change of tune have decided to shelve their differences for the sake of Kenyans.
Speaking at Uhuru’s Harambee House offices after a closed door meeting, the leaders agreed that Kenya is bigger than any individual and said it was anew dawn for the Country.
“Starting today we begin a process of togetherness and we look forward to the support of every single leader and kenyan,” Uhuru Kenyatta said
Raila said the leaders owed Kenyans a duty to unity, peace and selflessness.
Such a time has for Kenya, 54 years after independence, Kenya has been divided along, ethic line,we moved from elections without dealing with the challenges that. Our diversity seems to be a curse,” Raila asserted adding that “it is time to shelve our differences that have become too entrenched.”
Raila added that “My brother and I have come to say it is enough; it is not under us that Kenya will be a failed Nation.
Uhuru on his part reiterated that “this country is greater than any one individual, leaders must come together and discuss freely what ails our country.”
Anonymous says
And the hundreds of people who the government has killed are just dogs.Accept and move on?Shame on. you.
Anonymous says
Let us make it a culture that any time there is chaos in Kenya The Kikuyu ruling us for ever must be sacrificing luos and their children in order to unite kenya. Railac must retire and general Miguna Miguna takes over .
Anonymous says
Luos and all other Kenya tribes must accept to be ruled by Kikuyus for ever and ever haleluya Ameeeeen.
Zembar says
A great step.Even if it is late. let us pray God to guide them in the process. Can i hear AMEN.
Mkenyamkenya says
This is bullish. They think we will forget. Not this time round. Electoral reforms, state of my economy and that of my country, the police brutality, hate and tribal inclination, jobs, inflation and price of commodities, corruption, low salaries and poverty are same of the thing that ails me. If none of these are not resolved with the talks. Then, to hell with the two presidents. We the people matter more than they take us to be.
Anonymous says
Oders came from the Visituing Master USA foreign Affairs minister ; Before landing to Nairobi-Kenya these two foreign manangersv must unite and agree otherwise Tillerson will put them in his Aircraft and detain them in Guantenamo in Cuba. USA cannot wait and see China taking it over Kenya a USA baby land.
Magero Wa Magero says
https://m.facebook.com/Magero-Wa-Magero-1752691291625134/
Anonymous says
Do you know the meaning of hallelujah and amen you fool? Shame on you murderers
Anonymous says
Ni mimi says
OJINGA loves for power and betrayer has made him biggest political prostitute who never minds about friends or family . he betrayed even his own dad sacrificed his own kids he enslaved his own tribe turned them into zombies and slumdwellers. Betrayed moi ruto kibaki and now he has did it again by accepting sealing deal with the gava . that’s betraying his fellow idiot miguna mujinga who is suffering and dying of hunger and cold in snow due to OJINGA swearing
Nyakwar okumu says
Najua amelipwa tayari, raila is just an idiot who sacrifice kenyans for his own benefits. Bure kabisa, we will never have a leader like tom mboya or robert ouko
JOGINDAH says
Very sad.
Anonymous says
second tym raila joins govt from opposition.he did this in 2002 at kasarani
Nyakwar okumu says
Am a luo yes, but i now believe raila is apolitical prostitute who stand for nothing. Its as if he his not even interested in being president
Nyakwar okumu says
The pple who believe that kenyatta killed killed mboya en moi killed ouko should think again.